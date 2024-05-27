BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms rose 4.3% in the first four months from the same period last year, official data showed on Monday.

The jump followed a 4.3% increase in the first quarter and a slew of divergent activity data for April, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan ($2.76 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 7.2388 Chinese yuan)

