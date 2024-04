HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.0968 per U.S. dollar prior to market open on Thursday, 1,654 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate, the biggest discrepancy since Reuters started estimation in 2018.

The yuan has come under intense pressure from a strengthening dollar and the wide gap between U.S. and Chinese interest rates. (Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)