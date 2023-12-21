BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry on Thursday said it will work with the central bank and across government to manage exchange rate fluctuations over 2024, should the yuan start to rebound against the dollar and make already weak Chinese exports more expensive.

Manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy have struggled for buyers at home and abroad most of this year. While exports grew for the first time in six months in

November

, analysts warned factory owners were being aided by a weak yuan and likely offering unsustainable discounts to find buyers.

"We will work with the People's Bank of China, State Adminstration of Foreign Exchange and other departments... to effectively deal with the risk of exchange rate fluctuations," said Shu Jueting, a commerce ministry spokesperson.

"(We) will support enterprises through hedging and cross-border renminbi settlement," she added.

Global investment banks see the yuan facing continued downside pressure in the

first half of 2024

before turning around over the following six months on views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to cut interest rates by then. (Reporting by Joe Cash and Ella Cao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Toby Chopra)