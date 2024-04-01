JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the market to ensure a balance of foreign exchange supply and demand, a senior official said on Monday, amid depreciation of rupiah.

Its head of monetary department Edi Susianto said the rupiah depreciation was due to weakening of the Chinese yuan and the market reaction to rising inflation in March, which accelerated slightly to 3.05% in annual terms. The rupiah weakened 0.38% against dollar on Monday 0651 GMT to 15,910.

