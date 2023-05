LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England needs to lean against the risk of persistent momentum in inflation, and may need to raise interest rates further, Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel said on Thursday.

"I prefer to lean against the risks of inflation momentum. As difficult as our current circumstances are, embedded inflation would be worse," Haskel said in a speech at the Peterson Institute of International Economics in Washington.

"Further increases in Bank rate cannot be ruled out," he added.

