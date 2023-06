LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks like the Bank of England will find it hard to communicate the end of their rate-tightening cycle and should not focus on this at the expense of taking steps to bring down inflation, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday.

"Fine-tuning is something that monetary policy is not very good at if the ultimate objective is to focus on inflation," Mann said at an event hosted by Signum Global Advisors.

"I called it a policy boogie ... you hike, you cut, you hold and you're just kind of giving signals that are hard to determine and hard for the market to understand why you're doing it," she added.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Suban Abdulla; editing by William James)