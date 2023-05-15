surplus widened in April, as imports fell sharply. The Southeast Asian country recorded a trade surplus of $3.94 billion, wider than the $2.91 billion surplus posted in March. (DJN) Thailand's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, driven by a recovery in tourism and gains in private consumption. (DJN) The British pound has been on a phenomenal run, but market watchers say the currency's fortunes could be about to change . Feedback Loop

