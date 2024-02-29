By Paul Hannon

The Bank of England on Thursday said Clare Lombardelli will succeed Ben Broadbent in the key role of deputy governor for monetary policy from July.

Lombardelli was previously the top economic official at the U.K. Treasury and most recently chief economist at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The announcement comes as the BOE prepares for the publication of a review of its recent performance by Ben Bernanke, a former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Clare will lead the actions in response to Ben Bernanke's review of the Bank's forecasting process," the BOE said in a statement.

