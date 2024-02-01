BOE'S BAILEY: WE ARE NOT YET AT POINT WHERE WE CAN LOWER RATES
USD / GBP
Exchange rates
USDGBP
|Delayed 07:41:00 2024-02-01 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.789 GBX
|+0.03%
|+0.38%
|+0.47%
|01:40pm
|Bailey speaks after Bank of England holds rates at 5.25%
|RE
|01:38pm
|BOE'S BAILEY: CONTINUATION OF TRADE DISRUPTIONS ARE UPSIDE RISK…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|0.8533 GBX
|+0.14%
|-0.26%
|-
|0.789 GBX
|+0.03%
|+0.38%
|-
|0.5867 GBX
|-0.09%
|+0.96%
|-
|0.5141 GBX
|-0.64%
|-0.50%
|-
|0.009541 GBX
|+0.50%
|0.00%
|-
Headlines
- Stock
- Currencies
- Currency USD / GBP
- News USD / GBP
- Boe's Bailey: We Are Not Yet At Point Where We Can Lower Rates…