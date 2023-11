Bank of England central counterparty stress tests confirm resilience

November 08, 2023 at 02:13 am EST Share

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Wednesday said results of stress tests on central counterparties showed their continued resilience.

"The results confirm the continued resilience of UK CCPs to market stress scenarios that are of equal and greater severity than the worst-ever historical market stresses," said Sarah Breeden, the BoE's Deputy Governor for Financial Stability. (Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young)