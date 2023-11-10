LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Friday it would add a second leg to its first system-wide stress test to scrutinise how banks, insurers, markets and clearing houses collectively cope with extreme stress.

The BoE announced in June it was launching its first sector-wide stress test or system-wide exploratory scenario (SWES).

"We expect to run a second round of the scenario phase through 2024 and intend to publish our final report on SWES findings by end-2024," the Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)