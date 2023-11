BoE's Pill says bank must hold firm in battle against inflation -FT

(Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the BoE could not afford to relent in its battle against high inflation rates just because it sees signs of weakening economic activity, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

