Currencies: absolute calm in the absence of US traders

June 19, 2024 at 12:47 pm EDT

(CercleFinance.com) - The FOREX promised to be calm, and it was, in the absence of economic indicators and above all the absence of US investors on vacation this Wednesday (celebration of the abolition of slavery, or 'Juneteenth').

The $-Index remained fixed at 105.20/105.25: it ended the day unchanged... as did parity with the euro (1.0740/1.0745), the yen and the Swiss franc, to within 0.05% (insignificant).

The only source of volatility - and it's a very relative one - concerned the pound, which gained 0.15% to $1.2720/$.

The Pound benefited from the announcement of a further fall in inflation in the UK: consumer prices rose by just 2% year-on-year in May, compared with +2.3% in April.



This is good news as market operators await the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy meeting on Thursday, at the end of which no rate cut is expected.



Several statistics will also punctuate the end of the week, including the PMI activity indices for Europe, due out on Friday.





