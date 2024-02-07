By Jessica Fleetham

Bank of England deputy governor for financial stability, Sarah Breeden, said she is less concerned about persistent inflationary pressures in the U.K. and about the possibility that interest rates will need to rise further.

Instead she is now focused on how long rates will need to remain at their current level, Breeden said in a speech at a UK Women in Economics Annual Networking Event.

"I have become less concerned that rates might need to be tightened further. Instead my focus, and indeed the focus of many on the MPC [Monetary Policy Committee], has shifted to thinking about how long rates need to remain at their current level," she said.

"The downside surprise in services price inflation and wage growth suggested a little less [inflation] persistence than we had assumed in our central forecast back in November, and so my concerns about the risk of even greater persistence emerging have diminished."

Breeden said she will monitor how pay growth and demand are influencing firms' pricing decisions to assess her level of confidence that inflation will return sustainably to the BOE's 2.0% target in the medium term.

Breeden was one of the six out of nine MPC members who voted to keep interest rates at 5.25% last week.

