"The PMI was more in contractionary territory. It seems to have ticked up and that provides some (news) on where the economy is going for this year," Greene said at an event hosted in Johannesburg by risk advisors Kroll, where she was chief economist before joining the BoE.
Greene changed her vote this month to support keeping rates on hold at 5.25%, after calling for an increase to 5.5% in previous months.
January PMI data rose to an eight-month high. Provisional February PMI data is due to be published at 0930 GMT.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)