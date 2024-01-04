(Alliance News) - UK mortgage approvals increased on a monthly basis in November for a second month in a row, numbers from the Bank of England showed on Thursday.

Net mortgage approvals for house purchases rose to 50,100 in November from 47,900 in October. This beat FXStreet-cited consensus of an increase to 48,500 approvals.

November's figure follows a rise in approvals in October from September, which in turn snapped a three-month streak of declines.

Net approvals for remortgaging increased to 27,000 in November from 24,000 in October.

The effective interest rate on newly drawn mortgages picked up to 5.34% in November, from 5.25% in October. That rate has picked up every month since February of last year.

The BoE's own benchmark interest rate is currently 5.25%, where it has stood since August.

The UK central bank noted net borrowing of consumer credit by individuals totalled to GBP2.0 billion in November, up from GBP1.4 billion in October.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.