Brazil's inflation figures for June reinforce the view that the country's central bank will start cutting interest rates at its August meeting, XP Investimentos economists write in a research note. Brazil's statistics agency said that consumer prices declined 0.08% in June from May, but were up 3.16% from a year earlier. The small decline in prices in June continues the first stage of disinflation in Brazil, though services prices rose more than expected, suggesting the central bank's first rate cut will be by a "cautious" 25 basis points, followed by 50 basis-point cuts at the three following policy meetings, the economists write.

Commentary Measure It Differently, and Inflation Is Behind Us

If core inflation came in just below 3%, the Federal Reserve would breathe a huge sigh of relief, stocks would head to the races and consumers could relax about the rising cost of living.

It isn't merely a dream: Measure U.S. price changes the way Europe does, and inflation was already there in May . Measure them as the U.S. does, and on Wednesday new figures are predicted by economists to show core inflation far higher, at 5% for June.

U.S. core inflation-which excludes volatile food and energy-measured using the standard consumer-price index was 2.3 percentage points higher than the European-style inflation, known as the harmonized index of consumer prices. It is the biggest gap there has ever been.

Basis Points Confidence among U.S. small-business owners rose in June but remains below the long-term average, as inflation and labor concerns continue to weigh on owners. The National Federation of Independent Business said its small-business optimism index increased from 89.4 in May to 91 last month, well below its 49-year average of 98. The index reading was, however, ahead of the 89.6 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. (Dow Jones Newswires) German inflation rose in June after falling for three months in a row, confirming preliminary estimates, as the core rate rose, driven higher by base effects from transport subsidies in 2022. The country's consumer-price index increased 6.4% in June compared with the same month a year earlier, according to statistics office Destatis, in line with forecasts by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. In May, prices rose 6.1% on year. (DJN) Chinese banks issued a higher-than-expected amount of new yuan loans in June, as the world's second-largest economy showed more signs of slowing. New bank loans stood at 3.05 trillion yuan ($421.76 billion) last month, up from CNY1.36 trillion in May and higher than the CNY2.55 trillion expected by economists surveyed in a Wall Street Journal poll, according to the People's Bank of China. Total social financing, a broader measure of credit that includes nonbank loans, stood at CNY4.22 trillion in June, beating the CNY1.56 trillion recorded in May. (DJN) Feedback Loop

