July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was rangebound on Monday as investors eagerly await U.S. inflation data and Bank of Canada's rate hike decision later this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 8.59 points, or 0.04%, at 19,822.45.

Market participants will gauge the rate hike trajectory of the Federal Reserve on the back of U.S. inflation numbers coming on Wednesday as corporate America's quarterly earnings season kicks off later this week.

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday following last week's losses.

The Bank of Canada is also heading toward a second consecutive quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, analysts said, after a month of economic data showed resilient growth and sticky underlying inflation.

"Rates are going to go up because the nature of the U.S. economy has changed. It takes a lot more increase in interest rates to slow the economy down today than it did 10 or 20 years ago," said Robert McWhirter, president at Selective Asset Management Inc.

Twenty of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters also expect a 25-basis-point rate hike and anticipate the central bank to "hold" rates steady into 2024.

The policy meeting comes at a crucial juncture where talks between dock workers at a strike and their employers have resumed after four days away from the negotiation table. Economists had said the longevity of the strike could weigh on inflation.

In Canada, utilities stocks slipped 1.4%. Canada's technology sector gained 0.2%.

Helping limit losses, energy stocks gained 0.4% as expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia briefly supported the oil market. Materials, which houses Canada's major mining firms, rose 1.2%.

K92 Mining rose nearly 12% after reporting a jump in production of gold, copper and silver output at its Kainantu mine in Papua New Guinea.

Quebecor was among the biggest losers, declining 4.3%

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Siddarth S in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Will Dunham)