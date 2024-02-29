By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canada dodged a recession after exports drove a stronger-than-anticipated economic rebound in the last quarter, though the prospect of rate cuts this year looks undimmed given weak domestic demand as higher borrowing costs continue to weigh on households and businesses.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the country, rose 1.0% at an annualized rate in the fourth quarter, to 2.355 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$1.735 trillion, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

While modest, the growth was stronger than the 0.8% advance economists were expecting and marked a recovery from a 0.5% contraction in the third quarter. Revisions meant the contraction was softer than previously shown, while growth in the second quarter of the year was slightly softer.

Industry-level activity was essentially unchanged in December and an advance estimate of GDP in January points to growth of 0.4% on the prior month. January's advance, if realized, hints at a tailwind that could buoy GDP in the current quarter, though the strength owes much to the end of public-sector strikes in Quebec that weighed on the economy toward the end of 2023.

The data are some of the last the Bank of Canada will receive before policymakers meet next week. Economists widely expect the policy rate to remain steady at a more than two-decade high for a fifth straight decision, even though the growth shown in the fourth quarter was much stronger than the central bank's latest projections for GDP to have been unchanged. The Bank of Canada has said it expects growth to remain close to zero through the first quarter of this year as its past rate increases continue to bite at demand and spending.

Canada averted two consecutive quarters of decline, and managed modest 1.1% growth for all of 2023.

"This changes little for the Bank of Canada, as conditions don't appear to be worsening so there's no urgency to cut rates. With growth still well below potential, disinflationary pressure will continue, but it will require ongoing patience," Douglas Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, said.

He and other analysts said the growth looks less rosy in per-capita terms, falling roughly 2% annualized for the latest quarter to continue the trend for more than a year as Canada's population has grown rapidly.

Most economists still don't expect the Bank of Canada to begin lowering its rates before June. Annual inflation decelerated more sharply than expected to 2.9% in January, the lowest since June, but hiring activity picked up last month and wage growth, while slightly cooler, continued to run above 5%. The housing market, once an engine of growth for Canada, has also shown signs of picking up the past couple months even as renters struggle with rising costs and with a pending wave of mortgage renewals this year at higher interest rates.

A recovery in exports after a slight decline in the third quarter fueled growth at the end of last year, boosted by shipments of crude with sustained oil production in Alberta. Overall, exports rose 1.4% for the quarter and imports slipped 0.4% on the back of lower intake of metal products, vehicle parts, and passenger cars and light trucks.

Consumer spending ticked up for the quarter, led by outlays on new trucks, vans and utility vehicles as back orders were filled and supply chain troubles continued to ease, but housing investment fell for a sixth quarter in the last seven, with the resale market weakening despite a rise in new construction and renovations.

Business investment also declined for a sixth time in the last seven quarters, and while businesses continued to build inventories in the fourth quarter the pace slowed with lower accumulations by retailers and wholesalers.

Final domestic demand, a gauge of spending by all sectors of the economy, weakened 0.2% at a nonannualized rate in the three months compared with a modest 0.2% rise the previous quarter.

"The growth that was seen in the fourth quarter didn't come from within Canada's borders and is particularly uninspiring given the population growth," said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Capital Markets, who continues to expect the central bank will have clear signals to cut in June.

