S&P 500 Drops Farther From Record

Nvidia was the only member of the Magnificent Seven that gained.

ISM service-sector gauge continues on soft pace of growth in February

The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday that its service-sector PMI fell to 52.6% from 53.4% in the prior month.

South Korea Inflation Reaccelerates, Backing BOK's Hawkish Stance

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, gained 0.3% from a month earlier and by 2.5% from a year ago in February.

The Problem Isn't Big Banks-It's Banks Getting Bigger

Going from a midsize lender to a larger one comes with regulatory and other challenges.

Pennsylvania Employees' Pension Reins In Private-Equity Commitment Plans

The $35.5 billion public pension plan is contending with overexposure to private-equity investments.

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High. Why More Big Moves Could Come Soon.

The price of gold closed at an all-time high and is pushing higher again with important catalysts looming.

China Sets High Bar for Growth-and Turns to an Old Crisis Playbook

The target of 5% growth this year came alongside a rare intervention typically reserved for emergencies.

Bank of Canada to Keep Rates Steady, Moving Toward Possible June Cut

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, with most economists believing the central bank is inching closer to rate cuts starting in June amid signs of slowing inflation, anemic consumption and lackluster business investment.

U.K. Retail Sales Growth Damped by Wet Weather

Retail sales in the U.K. rose 1.1% in February, slowing slightly from the previous month, as demand was hit by record rainfall.

Bitcoin Funds Pull In Money at Record Pace

BlackRock's bitcoin ETF is the fastest ever to reach $10 billion in assets after investors started piling into such funds in January.

03-05-24 1915ET