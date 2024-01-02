* TSX off 0.3%

* Financials, technology stocks drag

* Canada's manufacturing activity slumps in December

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index made a subdued start to 2024, weighed down by a decline in financial stocks on Tuesday, though gains in commodity-linked shares capped losses.

At 10:20 a.m. ET (15:20 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 59.83 points, or 0.29%, at 20,898.61.

Global market sentiment was fragile on Tuesday with Wall Street's main indexes pressured by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

Canada's 10-year benchmark government yield was last up at 3.199%.

"(We are) looking for a bit of choppy January as we had a pretty big move in bond yields higher and we'll see if that sets the tone for the year," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

The benchmark index gained more than 8% in 2023 on optimism that the Bank of Canada will start cutting interest rates this year.

"I don't think they (the Bank of Canada) are going to do as many cuts as some parts of the market are expecting," Taylor added, citing risks of inflation.

Heavyweight financial stocks fell 0.7%, while the information technology index slipped 2.6% after Shopify's shares declined 4.1%.

Limiting declines, energy shares rose 0.7% and the materials sector gained 0.5%, tracking prices of gold and other precious metals higher on hopes of rate cuts from major central banks.

Investors also assessed data showing a sharp contraction in Canada's factory activity, with the S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) falling to an over three-year low of 45.4 in December.

Shares of crypto firms Bitfarms Ltd and Hut 8 Corp rose 6% and 7%, respectively, as bitcoin surged to a 21-month high.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)