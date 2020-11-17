Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Chinese Yuan Renminbi (USD/CNY)       

US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Yuan ends at strongest in nearly 29 months despite dollar buying by state banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:34am EST
Illustration photo of U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan finished its domestic session at a near 29-month high on Tuesday, despite dollar buying by major state-owned banks in what some traders suspected was an effort to slow the Chinese currency's advance on the 6.5-per-dollar level.

Having begun the day at 6.5720 per dollar, the onshore spot yuan <CNY=CFXS> ended domestic trading session at 6.5580, its strongest close since June 26, 2018.

"The authorities are making a lot of effort to prevent the yuan from rising too fast," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

It remained inconclusive whether the state banks were acting at the behest of the People's Bank of China, as some traders said they also saw state banks selling dollars.

The Chinese yuan has gained nearly 9% against the dollar since late May, despite the PBOC taking various actions to temper its strength, including suspending FX forward risk reserves and phasing out the counter-cyclical factor in daily midpoint fixing.

Traders attributed Tuesday's strength in the yuan to the dollar's weakness globally as investors fretted over the economic havoc the coronavirus pandemic could inflict before a vaccine can be rolled-out.

A Reuters poll showed that the near-term economic recovery was slowing more than previously thought, with the coronavirus seen as a bigger risk to the U.S. economy than a prolonged dispute over the presidential election result.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes & Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY)
04:34aYuan ends at strongest in nearly 29 months despite dollar buying by state ban..
RE
03:41aHong Kong stocks edge higher as energy shares gain on vaccine boost
RE
02:47aChina's new copper futures add another card to global yuan deck
RE
11/16Hong Kong stocks end higher on upbeat China data
RE
11/16China stocks end higher on upbeat data, trade bloc
RE
11/13HK stocks end lower as U.S. ban ramps up pressure on China
RE
11/12HK stocks end lower as China sees soft growth in bank loans
RE
11/10China shares mixed as profit-taking, regulatory concerns about big techs weig..
RE
11/09REFILE-China blue chip shares flat near five-year peak, tech firms weigh
RE
11/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Chinese Yuan Renminbi (USD/CNY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group