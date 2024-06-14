CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN FINISHES DOMESTIC SESSION AT 7.2557 PER DOLLAR, WEAKEST SUCH CLOSE SINCE NOV 14, 2023
|Delayed 04:41:02 2024-06-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.255 CNY
|+0.05%
|+0.11%
|+2.22%
|10:33am
|Jun. 06
|China's yuan firms on fresh Fed rate-cut bets; ECB policy decision on tap
|7.271 CNH
|+0.03%
|+0.13%
|-
|7.255 CNY
|+0.05%
|+0.11%
|-
|1.069 USD
|-0.46%
|-0.99%
|-
|0.012 USD
|+0.03%
|0.00%
|-
Strong US Dollar Unlikely to Trouble Global Economy Says Capital Economics
