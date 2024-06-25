CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN FINISHES DOMESTIC SESSION AT 7.2628 PER DOLLAR, WEAKEST SUCH CLOSE SINCE NOV 14, 2023
USD / CNY
Exchange rates
USDCNY
|Delayed 04:25:30 2024-06-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.263 CNY
|+0.06%
|+0.12%
|+2.33%
|10:31am
|RE
|03:47am
|CHINA'S ONSHORE YUAN DROPS TO 7.2625 IN EARLY TRADE ON TUESDAY,…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|7.284 CNH
|+0.03%
|+0.20%
|-
|7.262 CNY
|+0.06%
|+0.12%
|-
|1.073 USD
|+0.01%
|-0.07%
|-
|0.012 USD
|+0.01%
|0.00%
|-
