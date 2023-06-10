June 10 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 12 BRUSSELS - European Central Bank (ECB) and NBB seminar on how will the European Union increase its capacity to act autonomously and the implications - 0630 GMT DUBLIN - Ireland's Finance Minister Michael McGrath speaks at national economic dialogue (to June 13) TUESDAY, JUNE 13

** CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland issues Median CPI for May. - 1500 GMT.

** PARIS - Fireside chat with Andrea Enria, Chair of Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, at 27th Annual European Financial Services Conference organised by Goldman Sachs in Paris - 0945 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey appears before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee as part of an inquiry into central bank independence - 1400 GMT.

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at renewables energy event in Berlin - 0715 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 14) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 15

** PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT.

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues Industrial Production for May. - 1315 GMT

** OSLO - Norges Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the IMF Economic Review are inviting paper submissions for their joint conference on "The Future of Macroeconomic Policy" to be held in person in Oslo. (To June 16)

** LUXEMBOURG - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg.

** FRANKFURT - The ECB Podcast: ECB President Christine Lagarde presents the latest monetary policy decisions - 1415 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT BRUSSELS - Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels (to June 16) FRANKFURT - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1245 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 16) FRIDAY, JUNE 16

** BRUSSELS - Belgian central bank presents forecasts for Belgian economy, presented by its governor and ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch - 0800 GMT.

** OSLO, Norway - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Financial Stability and Macroeconomic Policy" before the IMF, Norges Bank and IMF Economic Review joint "The Future of Macroeconomic Policy" Conference - 1145 GMT.

** LUXEMBOURG - Participation by Vice-President of the ECB Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Luxembourg.

OSLO - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives "Optimal Macroeconomic Policies in a Heterogeneous World" presentation before the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Norges Bank and IMF Economic Review "The Future of Macroeconomic Policy" Conference - 0700 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to announce policy decision, Governor Kazuo Ueda to hold news conference - 0230 GMT.

LONDON - Sarah Breeden, Bank of England's executive director for Financial Stability Strategy and Risk and member of the Financial Policy Committee, gives speech at Westminster Business Forum 'Managing risk and building stability in UK pension markets' - 0805 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Finance ministers meet in Brussels MONDAY, JUNE 19

** MADRID - ECB chief economist Philip Lane participating in a fireside chat on the occasion of the awarding of the German Bernacer prize in Madrid - 1100 GMT.

** LUXEMBOURG - ECB board member Isabel Schnabel chairing session at conference "New challenges for the Economic and Monetary Union in the post-crisis environment" organised by Euro50 Group in Luxembourg - 1140 GMT.

** MADRID - ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in a prize awarding ceremony of economic journalism organised by Asociación de Periodistas Europeos, KPMG and Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) in Madrid - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 20

** HELSINKI - Finnish central bank Governor Olli Rehn will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy - 0800 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Introductory remarks by Andrea Enria at conference on Counterparty Credit Risk in Frankfurt - 0805 GMT.

** MILAN - Keynote speech by ECB bank supervisor Elizabeth McCaul at annual Workshop of the Council for the US and Italy "The future of globalization: politics, business, lifestyle, brands" organised by The Council for the United States and Italy in Milan - 1345 GMT.

** MADRID - Remarks by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos on the occasion of the awarding of the German Bernacer prize in Madrid - 1710 GMT.

BARCELONA, Spain - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives "Optimal Macroeconomic Policies in a Heterogeneous World" presentation before the Barcelona School of Economics Summer Forum, "Expectations in Dynamic Macroeconomic Models" Academic Workshop - 1030 GMT.

OSLO - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will participate in a panel discussion on the current situation regarding supervision of the financial market in the light of previous crises. Other participants in the panel discussion are Jesper Berg, former Director of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and Morten Baltzersen, Director General of Finanstilsynet in Norway. Sindre Heyerdahl will be moderator. - 1340 GMT

HELSINKI - Olli Rehn Governor of the Bank of Finland will brief the press on the outlook for the Finnish economy - 0800 GMT PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for June. - 1230 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

** BERLIN - ECB board member Isabel Schnabel speaks in Berlin - 1345 GMT. CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum. - 1625 GMT CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks during welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio - 2000 GMT OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its June 7 rate decision. - 1730 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 22

** FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at fifth annual joint conference of the Deutsche Bundesbank, European Central Bank and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on CCP risk management in Frankfurt - 0915 GMT. CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic and policy outlook before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland - 1400 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Financial Stability Report - 0430 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/23 - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, JUNE 23

** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in conversation on relevant topics to the finance community and business before the University of Georgia Terry College of Business CFO Roundtable - 1200 GMT.

** BASEL, Switzerland - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in panel discussion on future of crypto at 22nd BIS Annual Conference on central banks, macro-financial stability and the future of the financial system in Basel - 1245 GMT.

DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives "Optimal Macroeconomic Policies in a Heterogeneous World" presentation before the Central Bank of Ireland and International Journal of Central Banking Research Conference - 0915 GMT. CLEVELAND, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives closing remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, in Cleveland, Ohio. - 1740 GMT SUNDAY, JUNE 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 15-16 policy meeting - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JUNE 27 SINTRA, Portugal - Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki of the Bank of Canada participates as a panellist in ECB Forum on Central Banking - 0930 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

** FRANKFURT - Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey speak at the ECB Forum on Central Banking - 1230 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29

TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho hold bilateral meeting in Tokyo. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 13-14, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, JULY 10 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report - 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report - 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 25 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its July 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 15 and 16 - 2350 GMT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its July 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 25-26, 2023 - 1800 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

HAMAR, Norway - Speeches by Norges Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum and Executive Director for Monetary Policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen for Norges Bank's Regional Network Innlandet - 0700 GMT.