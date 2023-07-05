MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened on Wednesday on dollar demand from importers, both for immediate and future payments, traders said.

The rupee was at 82.1250 to the dollar by 11:14 a.m. IST, down from 82.02 in the previous session. The local currency had opened at 82.05.

"Since open, from our side, there has been a demand for cash dollars and for payments that are due one month to three months down the line," a forex salesperson at a mid-sized private sector bank said.

The rupee is at the lower side of the expected near-term range of 81.80-82.20 and the USD/INR should run into offers near the current level, he said.

Amit Pabari, managing director at advisory firm CR Forex, reckons rupee will fluctuate in a range of 81.80-82.20 "for a few more sessions".

The rupee had to contend with a weaker Chinese yuan and an uptick in the dollar index.

A drop in the gauge of Chinese services activity soured risk appetite in Asia and dented demand for the yuan. Shares in China were down 0.8% and in Hong Kong declined 1.3%.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting are due during U.S. trading hours. The U.S. central bank had opted for a pause last month following a series of rate hikes.

The Fed, however, is likely to raise rates again following a round of resilient U.S. economic data. Futures are pricing in a more than 80% chance of a 25-basis point rate increase at the July 25-26 meeting.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; editing by Eilen Soreng)

