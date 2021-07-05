Bank of Israel holds rates, sees economic risks from Delta variant

* BoI keeps rates steady at 0.1%
* Bank sees some risks from rising COVID-19 cases
* Inflation to stay within target-BoI economists
JERUSALEM, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 10th straight policy
meeting on Monday, citing risks to the economic recovery from
the emerging Delta variant in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inflation has begun to climb in Israel but, as with other
central banks, policymakers have said it is difficult to
determine whether the rise is transitory and pandemic concerns
remain.
While Israel's economy is largely open amid a steep drop in
virus infections, the number of cases has gradually risen in
recent weeks.
"At this stage, the morbidity level is low, but the spread
of the disease poses some risk to the continued recovery of the
economy," the central bank said in a statement, largely
referring to the labour market.
"The (monetary) committee will therefore continue to conduct
a very accommodative monetary policy for a prolonged time."
The bank's staff lowered its economic growth estimate for
2021 to 5.5% from 6.3%, but foresees 6% growth in 2022.
All 16 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected
the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing
so ever since cutting them from 0.25% more than a year ago.
With the next rate move widely expected to be an increase in
2022 or 2023, analysts had sought more clarity from the Bank of
Israel on its quantitative easing (QE) programmes. The central
bank is some 20 billion shekels shy of a planned ceiling of 85
billion shekels ($26 billion) in government bond purchases that
have stabilized bond yields.
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said that given the
current rate of purchase, the programme is expected to end
towards the end of the year.
"Closer to that period we will announce our steps, and they
will of course be conditioned on market conditions at the time,"
he told a news conference.
INFLATION
The central bank has also bought $22 billion of foreign
currency over the first five months of 2021 out of a planned $30
billion in a bid to contain a strong shekel.
Yaron said "we are certainly not limited to a maximum
intervention of $30 billion for this year — when the program
ends," and the bank will continue to act in the forex market as
needed and taking economic activity into account.
The shekel was flat at 3.26 per dollar in late trading.
The Bank of Israel said, though, it would end a programme
that provides long-term loans to the banking system against
credit extended to small businesses by Oct 1.
Israel's inflation rate jumped to 1.5% in May - near the
midpoint of the government's 1-3% annual target range - from
0.8% in April.
The central bank's economists project a 1.7% inflation rate
in 2021 and 1.2% in 2022, with the key interest rate unchanged
over the next year.
They also anticipate the budget deficit declining to 7.1% of
gross domestic product in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022 after hitting
11.6% last year.
($1 = 3.2629 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by
Toby Chopra)