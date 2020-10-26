2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Oct 26 (Reuters) - -President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are down to the final full week of campaigning before the Nov. 3 election, as surging coronavirus cases and a COVID-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's staff keep the focus of the race on the pandemic. -The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as the next justice to the Supreme Court.

-Meet the 'QAnon' caucus: Conspiracy buffs on path to U.S. Congress

-POLL: Four in ten supporters of both Biden and Trump would not accept election defeat.

-A look at the 44 competitive races in the U.S. House of Representatives

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE -The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to U.S. national security was wrong and encouraged hatred of Russia.

INVESTOR VIEW Global shares started the week on the back foot on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States clouded the global economic outlook.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 26:

-Trump will head to Pennsylvania and speak at rallies in Allentown, Lititz and Martinsburg.

-Biden is expected to remain in his home state of Delaware.

