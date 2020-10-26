2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Oct 26 (Reuters) - -President Donald Trump and Democratic
challenger Joe Biden are down to the final full week of
campaigning before the Nov. 3 election, as surging coronavirus
cases and a COVID-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's
staff keep the focus of the race on the pandemic.
-The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected on Monday to
confirm President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as
the next justice to the Supreme Court.
-Meet the 'QAnon' caucus: Conspiracy buffs on path to U.S.
Congress
-POLL: Four in ten supporters of both Biden and Trump would not
accept election defeat.
-A look at the 44 competitive races in the U.S. House of
Representatives
GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE
-The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential
candidate Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as the biggest threat
to U.S. national security was wrong and encouraged hatred of
Russia.
INVESTOR VIEW
Global shares started the week on the back foot on Monday as
surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States
clouded the global economic outlook.
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL
Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 26:
-Trump will head to Pennsylvania and speak at rallies in
Allentown, Lititz and Martinsburg.
-Biden is expected to remain in his home state of Delaware.
(Reporting by Gayle Issa
Editing by Frances Kerry)