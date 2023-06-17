STORY: African leaders arrived in Saint Petersburg Saturday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of an effort to mediate in the Ukraine conflict.

Here's South African President CyriL Ramaphosa

"And we are here to communicate a very clear message that we would like this war to be ended."

Putin interrupted the remarks to deliver a list of reasons why he believed many of their proposals were misguided. He reiterated his position that Ukraine and the West had started the conflict long before Russia sent its armed forces over the border in February last year.

He said Russia had never refused talks with the Ukrainian side, which had been blocked by Kyiv.

When the African leaders called for the opening up of the Black Sea to allow them to receive grain shipments, he blamed the West saying "the crisis on the global food market is not the consequence of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. It had started taking shape long before the Ukrainian situation developed. It started because the western countries - the U.S. and European countries - started unfounded and economically unjustified emission in order to solve their own problems connected with the COVID."

The African leaders are seeking agreement on a series of "confidence building measures" even as Ukraine last week began a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from Ukrainian territory they occupy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said after meeting the leaders in Kyiv on Friday that peace talks with Russia would be possible only after Moscow withdrew its forces from occupied Ukrainian territory.

Putin said Russia remains open to constructive dialog.