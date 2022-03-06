Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Albania renames street in capital Tirana as Free Ukraine

03/06/2022 | 05:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Protest in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the Russian embassy, in Tirana

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albania will rename a street in its capital Tirana where the Russian and Ukrainian embassies are located as Free Ukraine to honour Ukraine's resistance to war, the mayor said on Sunday.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, NATO member Albania has joined other European countries in introducing economic sanctions and banning Russian aircraft from its air space.

"Our generation will be marked by this bloody Russian aggression, and the heroic resistance of Ukraine should be remembered in our public places," Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj told Reuters.

The street was previously named after Donika Kastrioti, who was the wife of Albania's national hero Skanderbeg. The embassies of Serbia and Kosovo are also located on the street.

Mayor Veliaj said the new name would be a reminder for the Russian embassy staff. "The Russians will have to work, live and get their mail on a Free Ukraine street address."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci and Florion Goga; Editing by Daria Sito-Sucic and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:00aMoody's cuts Russia rating to Ca on rise in default risk
RE
06:57a'I had never left Ukraine before', refugees seek family, friends abroad
RE
06:57aUkraine's president tells Russians to protest before it's too late
RE
06:26aRussia planning to encircle Dnipro, Ukraine security official says
RE
05:25aAlbania renames street in capital Tirana as Free Ukraine
RE
05:24aMore than 559 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia -protest monitor
RE
05:16aUkraine president says Russia is preparing to bombard Odessa
RE
04:27aPolice detain more than 316 people at anti-war protests in Russia -monitor
RE
03:44aMore than 64 people detained at anti-war protests in Russia -protest monitor
RE
02:54aRussian banks rush to switch to Chinese card system
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish