US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Algeria to reopen its embassy in Kyiv after one-year closure

02/26/2023 | 06:27am EST
CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria will reopen its embassy in Kyiv one year after it was closed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Algerian state television said on Sunday citing a foreign ministry statement.

"This decision falls within the framework of preserving the interests of the Algerian state and the interests of the national community in this country," state TV quoted the foreign ministry statement as saying.

"The Algerian embassy in Kiev, which suspended its activities due to the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, will be managed by the Chargé d'Affaires."

The embassy closed in March last year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The decision to reopen the embassy will be effective "as soon as possible," the statement read.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


