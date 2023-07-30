STORY: Nobody was hurt and there was only minor damage to the facade of two office buildings in the Moskva-Citi business district, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The area, several miles from the Kremlin, is known for its modern high-rise towers and one of the buildings damaged was home to three Russian government ministries as well as residential apartments, Russian media reported.

The incident followed what Russia said was a similar Ukrainian attempt to attack Moscow with two drones last Monday, one of which was brought down close to the headquarters of the defense ministry.

Reuters was able to verify the location by buildings and road layout seen in the video which matched file and satellite photography of the area as well as the aftermath footage filmed by Reuters at the same location.