Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Anger and disbelief amidst the rubble in Ukraine's Kharkiv

03/02/2022 | 01:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Local residents queue to receive food at the territory of a local in Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - On a residential street in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, debris was strewn all around, blood stained the ground and the bodies of people carried from destroyed homes lay covered in blankets.

Some survivors of the barrage by Russian forces sat silently where they could, staring at the carnage. Others helped rescue workers to search the rubble for anyone alive or dead, according to a Reuters witness.

The scenes in Ukraine's second-largest city this week were a reminder of the ferocity of the war in some parts of Ukraine.

While the outskirts of the capital Kyiv to the west have come under shell and missile attack, the fate of Kharkiv, which is geographically and culturally close to Russia, has so far been worse.

According to officials on Wednesday, in the last 24 hours at least 21 people have been killed and 112 wounded in the strategic eastern Ukrainian city, which lies just a few kilometres (miles) from the Russian border on major routes leading north to south and east to west.

Later in the day they said four more had died and nine were wounded as air and rocket strikes continued. Although under siege, Kharkiv has not yet fallen to Russian forces.

At the badly damaged apartment blocks, disbelief mixed with anger.

"They bombed the residential building, hit it with rockets. Many civilians died. I have videos of at least four dead people laying on the ground," said Vitaly Rybas, a local resident.

"A dead person is laying next to us. (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin are ... bandits. They should be brought to justice."

Pools of blood stained roads and pavements as workmen sifted through the wreckage. Firemen and volunteers carried out two bodies wrapped in blankets from the charred stairwells of an apartment block. People peered into craters left by bombs.

"The Russians are shelling us," said Svetlana, who did not give her surname. "We are all scared. Why us? We are ordinary folk."

'ATROCITY' AGAINST CIVILIANS

Fierce fighting outside Kharkiv has helped hold up the Russian advance, according to Ukrainian officials, who shared footage on the day the invasion began that they said showed destroyed or disabled Russian military vehicles and the body of a Russian soldier.

Reuters could not verify the images independently.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the attacks on Kharkiv amounted to state terrorism, and described the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv as Russia's main targets.

Many Western governments have reacted with dismay to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and they hope that tough economic sanctions against Moscow will deter it from pressing ahead with what it calls a "special operation" to remove foes in Kyiv.

Events this week in Kharkiv, home to around 1.5 million people, have been singled out for special criticism. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the scenes were reminiscent of Serbian shelling of Sarajevo in the 1990s.

"It has that feel to me of an atrocity committed deliberately against a civilian centre," he told a news conference in Estonia.

On Wednesday, long queues formed outside supermarkets and pharmacies as residents of Kharkiv emerged from homes and underground shelters to stock up on supplies.

"Everybody here is outraged," said Maria Zakharova. "Our houses were bombed ... Us and our children ... We cannot even buy bread, can you see that?"

The day before, Russian forces struck at the heart of the historic city - the early capital of Ukraine after it was subsumed into the Soviet Union following World War One - hitting the regional administration building in central Freedom Square.

The blast gutted the imposing, Soviet-era structure and killed several people. In nearby streets, cars had crumpled under the weight of falling masonry. Outside a damaged shop, a Ukrainian and Russian flag fluttered side by side.

(Reporting by Reuters correspondents; Writing by Mike Collett-White)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:31aEU excludes seven Russian banks from SWIFT - official journal
RE
06:31aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:29aSanctions "significantly" increase chance of Russia international debt default - JPMorg..
RE
06:21aRussian prime minister mishustin says there are risks that russ…
RE
06:21aAluminium streaks to record on fears logistics issues will hit supply
RE
06:20aUK's Johnson supports need for more sanctions to put 'maximum pressure' on Putin
RE
06:18aSiemens Energy stopping all new business in Russia
RE
06:18aRussian top airline aeroflot says hard to estimate sanctions imp…
RE
06:17aANZ on The Relevance to China of the Russia-Ukraine Crisis
MT
06:10aRussia captures biggest city yet; Biden leads ovation for Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish