Armenia, Azerbaijan highlight Nagorno-Karabakh schism in Munich standoff

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan
bickered over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Saturday,
highlighting their disparate positions and offering scant
evidence that lasting peace was on the cards as they met in
Munich.
Tensions between the two ex-Soviet neighbours have escalated
over a two-month blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only land
route giving Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President
Ilham Aliyev's first face-to-face encounter since October began
with talks hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on
the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, following which
both sides said progress on a peace deal had been made.
But at a subsequent panel discussion on "building security
in the South Caucasus", the two men demonstrated how far apart
the two sides remain on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Lachin corridor
blockade and the direction of future negotiations.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of
Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic
Armenians and it broke away from Baku in a first war in the
early 1990s.
Azerbaijan regained much of the lost territory in a six-week
conflict in 2020 that killed thousands and was ended by a
Russia-brokered truce and the dispatch of Russian peacekeepers.
"I think Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate that the
transition from long-lasting standoff, mutual hatred and
hostility must end," Aliyev said during the panel.
The conciliatory tone ebbed away as he then accused Armenia
of occupying Azerbaijan's lands for almost 30 years and
criticised a senior Nagorno-Karabakh separatist official.
"Azerbaijan has adopted revenge policy," Pashinyan said,
going on to question whether they wanted to use their meeting
for "enflaming intolerance, hate, aggressive rhetoric" or for
making things better.
PEACE PROPOSALS
Baku is studying Yerevan's draft peace proposals, Aliyev
said. Russian news agencies reported that Aliyev also said Baku
had proposed creating checkpoints on the border with Armenia.
Azeri civilians identifying themselves as environmental
activists have been facing off since Dec. 12 with Russian
peacekeepers on the Lachin corridor.
Yerevan says the protesters are government-backed agitators.
Baku denies blockading the road, saying that some convoys and
aid are allowed through, something Aliyev repeated on Saturday.
Pashinyan said the last time a bus full of Armenian children
had tried to pass through the corridor masked Azeri men had
prevented them from doing so.
After the trilateral talks with Blinken, Pashinyan's office
said he had reaffirmed Armenia's determination to reach an
agreement that will "truly guarantee long-term peace and
stability in the region".
Aliyev said: "I think (the peace agreement) could be a good
example of how countries which had serious, historical
disagreements can get together and turn the page of hostility."
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow in Moscow
Editing by Jason Neely, Helen Popper, Alexandra Hudson)