"We received a proposal from the Russian side to hold a trilateral meeting mediated by the Russian president on May 25. We accepted this proposal," Pashinyan was cited as telling a government meeting.
Russia brokered a truce to halt a six-week conflict between the two countries in 2020, but the agreement has not led to lasting peace, tensions remain high, and flare-ups in violence are common.
Moscow has a peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.
The United States and the European Union have also undertaken efforts to encourage both sides to agree to a lasting settlement.
(Reporting by Reuters reporters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)