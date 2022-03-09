Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Around a dozen Russian aircraft stranded in Switzerland

03/09/2022 | 11:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view shows terminal of Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg near Saint-Louis

ZURICH (Reuters) - Around a dozen Russian aircraft are stranded at Swiss airports by the closure of airspace in many European countries to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland's civil aviation authority estimated on Wednesday.

"I expect that it will be around a dozen aircraft in Switzerland," a spokesperson for the Federal Office of Civil Aviation said. This included EuroAirport near Basel, which straddles the Swiss-French border.

There were two aircraft in Geneva, including an Aeroflot passenger jet, and none in Zurich, he said, adding that not all airports had responded to his survey.

Swiss broadcaster SRF said its investigation had found private aircraft believed to belong to Russian oligarchs were on the ground at EuroAirport.

It said one of the aircraft was believed to belong to Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, and had flown to Basel from London at the end of February. Another was thought to belong to billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, it said.

Neither could be reached for immediate comment on the report. The airport declined comment.

Switzerland adopted European Union sanctions against Russia and closed its airspace to Russian aircraft and airlines on Feb. 28.

Abramovich and Vekselberg are not personally sanctioned in Switzerland but would still be affected by the airspace closure.

Russia's super-rich oligarchs have been the focus of Western pressure following the invasion of Ukraine, due to their links to the Kremlin.

Moscow says its actions are a "special operation" aimed at disarming Ukraine and removing leaders it casts as dangerous.

(Reporting by John Revill and Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:38aBMO on Its Latest Bank of Canada Rates Forecasts
MT
11:37aTPH Says US Ban on Russian Oil Imports May Boost Canadian Oil Prices
MT
11:35aRussia may be using unguided, "dumb" bombs in Ukraine war, U.S. official
RE
11:25aRussia's "Z" campaign drums up support for 'operation' in Ukraine
RE
11:24aIndia's Jindal Steel expects Europe exports boost due to Ukraine
RE
11:24aCigarette maker BAT suspends capital investments in Russia, scales back some marketing
RE
11:20aUBS Says Impact of US and UK Bans on Russian Oil Likely Limited
MT
11:16aScarcity of gas a greater worry due to Russia's export dominance
RE
11:15aExclusive-BNP Paribas bars Russia-based staff from computer systems as cyber attack fea..
RE
11:14aEU says Russia reports of biolabs in Ukraine likely disinformation
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish