  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:31 2022-10-14 pm EDT
61.6500 RUB   -3.60%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Artists mark Defenders Day in recaptured eastern town

10/14/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
STORY: As Ukraine marked Defenders Day, artist Dmytro came from Kharkiv to Balakliia as part of an initiative called "Cultural Landing."

In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending the country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Febraury 24, has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities and damaged the global economy.

Ukrainian forces have made advances in recent weeks, but Russia has carried out heavy air strikes that hit energy facilities and apartment blocks this week.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:01pWeather may worsen the Euro-Russia energy crisis
RE
11:55aExclusive-Schlumberger faces employee backlash in Russia over cooperation on draft
RE
11:54aExclusive-EU ministers to discuss Iran drones to Russia, future sanctions - sources
RE
11:47aDanone to exit Russia with $978 mln write-off
RE
11:47aSiemens Energy Exits Gas Turbine JV in Russia, Sells 65% Stake to Inter RAO
MT
11:43aCitigroup Posts Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Results Despite Reduced Deal Activit..
MT
11:38aFrench dairy giant Lactalis to keep Russia business
RE
More news
