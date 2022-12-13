Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:59 2022-12-12 pm EST
63.0000 RUB   +2.17%
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Hopes for Slower Fed Tightening to Bolster Shares
DJ
12:04aAs Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
RE
12:03aEU unity at stake as countries try to break gas price cap impasse
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

As Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid

12/13/2022 | 12:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks down by a damaged building, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, inside the war-torn formerly Russian occupied city of Lyman, Donetsk region of Ukraine

PARIS (Reuters) - Ukraine's allies will meet in Paris on Tuesday to provide urgent aid to help the country get through freezing winter temperatures as Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across the country.

About 70 countries and institutions will discuss what can be offered between now and March to maintain water, food, energy, health and transport.

A second meeting between France, Ukraine and some 500 companies will see what can be invested and done in the short to long-term.

"Since October, we have had Russia trying to compensate for the difficulties it is experiencing on the front with a series of intensive bombings which is targeting not the military infrastructure, but very clearly the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine," a French diplomat told reporters in a briefing ahead of the meeting.

"This situation puts Ukraine in great difficulty when winter is already here," he said.

He added that the immediate priority was to ensure the electricity network did not collapse and that water pipes did not freeze.

"The reality is that our objective will be to find replacement pieces to ensure the infrastructure that has been destroyed by the Russians works again," he said.

The international meeting will look to create an online mechanism so that Ukraine can put down its urgent needs and donor countries can respond in accordance, the diplomat said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the meeting by video link and his wife, Olena Zelenska, will attend in person.

The conference comes amid criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron from some European allies and Ukraine itself about French policy on Ukraine and whether it is a weak link in the Western alliance that has been bolstering Kyiv against Russia's invasion.

Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine have caused exasperation that has become increasingly public in some east European capitals. The French presidency has dismissed this saying his comments, notably on providing security guarantees for Russia, are taken out of context and Paris has never wavered in its support for Kyiv.

(Writing by John Irish)

By John Irish and Michel Rose


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Hopes for Slower Fed Tightening to Bolster ..
DJ
12:04aAs Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
RE
12:03aEU unity at stake as countries try to break gas price cap impasse
RE
12/12Wheat hits one-week high on Ukrainian export worries; soybeans firm
RE
12/12S.Korea says to coordinate with U.S., Japan on N.Korea sanctions
RE
12/12U.S. sends first shipment of power gear to aid Ukraine
RE
12/12Ukraine's Zelenskiy pushes G7 for winter Global Peace Summit
RE
12/12Energy Up With Oil, Gas -- Energy Roundup
DJ
12/12Western countries forge green alliance for getting electric vehicle minerals
RE
12/12EU's Borrell urges Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate after latest clashes
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish