As Russia risks default, country sends order for coupon payments

March 14 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry said on
Monday it has sent an order to a correspondent bank for the
payment of coupons on eurobonds amounting to $117.2 million, a
signal to markets waiting to see whether Russia will default on
its sovereign debt.
The eurobonds in question, maturing in 2023 and
2043, were both last trading at 20 cents on the
dollar or lower and are among the first to have scheduled
payments after Russia was hit by sanctions related to its
invasion of Ukraine.
The restrictions meant it was unclear whether Russia would
be able, or willing, to make the payments.
"This week, on Wednesday, we are due to repay another
Eurobond coupon," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told state TV
on Monday. "And today, on Monday, we prepared a payment document
in foreign currency and will give an order to foreign banks to
execute this payment. We will keep an eye on this payment
document and monitor how banks will execute our (payment)
orders."
The finance ministry said payments will be made in roubles
if sanctions prevent banks from honouring debts in the currency
of issue.
Reuters could not immediately confirm with bond holders that
the payment was under way.
Russia has 15 international bonds with a face value of
around $40 billion outstanding. Around half of the bonds are
held by foreign investors.
Trading in Russian assets has all but halted across
exchanges outside Moscow.
Russia's last major external debt default was over a century
ago, when Bolsheviks failed to recognise Tsarist debt in the
wake of the 1917 revolution.
(Reporting by Reuters)