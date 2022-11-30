Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:01 2022-11-30 pm EST
60.9250 RUB   +0.16%
03:43pREUTERS NEXT-U.N. says deal close on resuming Russia ammonia exports via Ukraine
RE
03:19pWheat rises on short-covering, China optimism, but registers monthly loss
RE
03:18pAs U.S. visit kicks off, Macron warns of 'rogue states' in space
RE
Summary 
Most relevant
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

As U.S. visit kicks off, Macron warns of 'rogue states' in space

11/30/2022 | 03:18pm EST
French President Macron and U.S. Vice President Harris visit NASA headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron visited NASA headquarters on Wednesday and said U.S.-French cooperation was important to counter the presence of "rogue states" in space as he began a visit to the United States to discuss issues ranging from the war in Ukraine to China with American leaders.

Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States since taking office in 2017 and is expected to confront President Joe Biden over new American subsidies that are riling European leaders already facing the economic fallout following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

Macron's first public engagement was at the headquarters of the U.S. space agency alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, who said the two would discuss collaboration in space to tackle climate change and on security.

Macron said space represents "a new place of conflict" and that it was important for France and the United States to work together on setting rules and norms because they share a commitment to science as well as democratic values.

"We have crazy players in space as well, and we have rogue states there and we have new hybrid attacks," Macron said, speaking in English.

Harris and Macron announced new U.S.-French cooperation on space during a meeting in Paris a year ago.

France joined the United States and several other nations in ruling out destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing after Russia struck one of its own satellites in orbit last year, creating debris and drawing scorn from the United States and its allies.

The United States, which last demonstrated such a missile in 2008, first announced its ban on the tests in April.

CLIMATE, CHINA ON AGENDA

After the NASA visit, Macron was treated to lunch at the Library of Congress, where he addressed U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on climate change and biodiversity.

In his introductory remarks, Macron said France and the United States should join forces to reform the International Monetary Fun and the World Bank so their funds can be directed to countries hit by climate change.

After Republicans won the House of Representatives in this month's mid-term elections, Macron's efforts to reach out to both parties was a recognition he must look beyond Biden, a Democrat, to advance cooperation with Washington, French official say.

Macron's visit came as NATO ministers met in Bucharest and pledged more aid to Ukraine to help against Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure as winter bites.

The alliance, of which the United States and France are founding members, was also discussing how to address challenges posed by China's military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Macron has said in the past that China should not be a focus for NATO.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a briefing call that China would top the agenda during Macron's visit "because of the global influence that China is trying to exude and demonstrate and because of the security challenges that China continues to pose, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region."

(Reporting by Joey Roulette and Michel Rose; Additional reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Simon Lewis; Editing by Will Dunham and Sandra Maler)

By Joey Roulette and Michel Rose


© Reuters 2022
