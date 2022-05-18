Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05/18 03:46:11 am EDT
65.0030 RUB   +1.17%
Asset manager Ninety One warns on inflation after record profit

05/18/2022 | 03:11am EDT
(Reuters) - London-listed asset manager Ninety One reported record annual earnings on Wednesday, but said business conditions were expected to remain challenging in the wake of high inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"The spectre of inflation and rising interest rates in a world of supply chain disruption and increased political uncertainty speaks to volatile markets and a diminished risk appetite among end investors," Ninety One Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit said in a statement.

The Anglo-South African company's profit before tax rose to 267.1 million pounds ($332.46 million) for the year ended March 31, from 204.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8034 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
