Asset manager Ninety One warns on inflation after record profit

"The spectre of inflation and rising interest rates in a world of supply chain disruption and increased political uncertainty speaks to volatile markets and a diminished risk appetite among end investors," Ninety One Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit said in a statement.

The Anglo-South African company's profit before tax rose to 267.1 million pounds ($332.46 million) for the year ended March 31, from 204.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8034 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)