  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:29:50 2023-04-07 pm EDT
81.4500 RUB   +0.34%
At Easter vigil, Pope Francis encourages hope amid 'icy winds of war'
RE
Ukraine returns 31 children from Russia after alleged deportation
RE
Funeral held for Russian pro-war blogger killed in blast
RE
At Easter vigil, Pope Francis encourages hope amid 'icy winds of war'

04/08/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
Easter Vigil in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis led the world's Roman Catholics into Easter at a Saturday night vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, decrying the "icy winds of war" and other injustices.

The 86-year-old Francis skipped an outdoor event on Friday night because of unseasonably cold temperatures in Rome. His doctors ordered prudence after he was hospitalised last week for bronchitis.

Francis appeared to be well during the Easter Vigil service, during which he baptised eight adult converts to Catholicism.

After starting the service in the rear of the church with the traditional lighting of a large paschal candle, he was taken in a wheelchair to the front to preside at the Mass.

Easter is the most important day in the Christian liturgical calendar because it commemorates the day the Bible says Jesus rose from the dead.

In his homily, read before about 8,000 people in Christendom's largest church, Francis spoke of the bitterness, dismay and disillusionment many feel today.

"We may feel helpless and discouraged before the power of evil, the conflicts that tear relationships apart, the attitudes of calculation and indifference that seem to prevail in society, the cancer of corruption, the spread of injustice, the icy winds of war," he said.

Francis has called for an end to all wars, and since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022, he has repeatedly referred to Ukraine and its people as being "martyred".

Reading his homily in a strong and confident voice, Francis said that even when people felt the wellspring of hope had dried up, it was important not to be frozen in a sense of defeat but to seek an "interior resurrection" with God's help.

Francis concludes Holy Week celebrations on Sunday by presiding at an Easter day Mass in St. Peter's Square and then delivering his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing and message from the central external balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Christina Fincher)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2023
03:21pAt Easter vigil, Pope Francis encourages hope amid 'icy winds of war'
RE
01:18pUkraine returns 31 children from Russia after alleged deportation
RE
11:57aFuneral held for Russian pro-war blogger killed in blast
RE
11:20aHundreds attend Moscow funeral of pro-war blogger
RE
08:27aRussia considering raising calculation price for wheat export duty -Vedomosti cites sou..
RE
08:03aBlinken to visit Vietnam next week, US senator says
RE
05:20aAustrian banks unaffected by banking turmoil - finance minister tells NZZ
RE
03:43aUkrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid - report
RE
01:41aAs Chinese military exercises, US lawmaker pledges training for Taiwan
RE
04/07Ukraine seeks to prevent military information leaks
RE
More news
