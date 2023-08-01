VIENNA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International, one of the banks in Europe most exposed to Russia, on Tuesday posted a 9% rise in profit at its operations there during the first half of the year, while profit at the broader group fell 24%.

Profit after tax in Russia in the first six months was 685 million euros ($753.23 million), up from 630 million a year earlier, with RBI pointing to rises in net interest income and higher income from fees and commissions.

Raiffeisen, the largest of the Western banks in Russia, had intended to spin off its Russian business, but has delayed plans to leave the country,

Reuters has reported

.

It disclosed on Tuesday that the number of both staff and customers increased in Russia during the first half of the year.

"We continue to work at full speed on two options for our business in Russia: a sale and a spin-off. While we are working on these complex options, we are consequently continuing to reduce the business in Russia," chief executive Johann Strobl said.

Net profit in the second quarter for the broader group was 578 million euros, down from 1.27 billion euros a year earlier, the bank said. Analysts had expected profit of 584 million euros, according to a consensus published by RBI.

The figure a year earlier was helped by a gain from the sale of its Bulgarian subsidiary. ($1 = 0.9094 euros)