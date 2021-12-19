Log in
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Azerbaijan hands over 10 more captured soldiers to Armenia

12/19/2021 | 09:51am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan handed over 10 captured Armenian soldiers to Armenia on Sunday for the second time this month following talks last week between both sides and European Council President Charles Michel, the two countries said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at their border on Nov. 16 after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year.

Armenia had asked Russia to help defend itself after the worst fighting since a 44-day war last year between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that killed at least 6,500 people.

In a statement, Azerbaijan's State Security Service said it had handed over 10 Armenian soldiers who were detained on Nov. 16. It also released 10 soldiers earlier in December. On that occasion, Russia played the mediation role.

Armenia's Armenpress media outlet published the names of the second group of 10 prisoners of war handed over, citing Vahan Hunanyan, the Armenian foreign ministry's press secretary.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Heinrich)


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:53aNATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says
RE
07:01aRussia does not expect to be cut off from SWIFT system, VTB CEO says
RE
12/18NATO general wants alliance troops in Bulgaria, Romania - Der Spiegel
RE
12/18Chelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship
RE
12/17WTI Crude Oil Drops as the Wildfire Spread of the Omicron Variant Threatens Recovering ..
MT
12/17U.N. talks adjourn without deal to regulate 'killer robots'
RE
12/17Russia bars entry to seven British citizens
RE
12/17Russia bars entry for 7 british citizens - ifx
RE
12/17Sputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says
RE
12/17WHITE HOUSE : U.S. will be in touch soon on Putin's security demands
RE
More news
