Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:45 2022-07-30 am EDT
62.0500 RUB   +0.89%
02:48pAzerbaijan says Armenia shelled positions near disputed enclave - Tass
RE
11:51aWRAPUP 5-Ukraine says scores of Russians killed, rail links cut in southern fighting
RE
09:57aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Azerbaijan says Armenia shelled positions near disputed enclave - Tass

07/30/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Azerbaijan on Saturday accused Armenia of shelling its positions near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which the two neighbours have been fighting over intermittently for 30 years, Tass news agency said.

The Azeri defence ministry said it had returned fire after Armenia used artillery to attack troops in the Lachin and Kalbajar regions to the west of the enclave.

Separately, Armenia's defence ministry denied the charge, Interfax news agency said.

The dispute over the region, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swathes of territory.

The two sides agreed to work on a peace plan after Russia brokered a ceasefire but periodically accuse each other of firing shells across the border.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to nudge the former Soviet republics toward peace.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:48pAzerbaijan says Armenia shelled positions near disputed enclave - Tass
RE
11:51aWRAPUP 5-Ukraine says scores of Russians killed, rail links cut in southern fighting
RE
09:57aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
09:46aRussia's Rosatom signs new construction contract for Turkish nuclear plant
RE
06:57aRussia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
RE
06:12aRussia bars entry to 32 New Zealanders in sanctions response
RE
04:50aSwiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief
RE
03:37aRussia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
03:16aGazprom says it halts gas supplies to Latvia
RE
02:27aIndia to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025 - report
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish