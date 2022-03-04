Log in
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
BBC ban in Russia 'won't save Putin from truth' -UK's Wallace

03/04/2022 | 08:10am EST
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaves a television studio in central London

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Russia has taken "an outrageous step" in cutting access to several foreign news outlets including the BBC and it will not spare President Vladimir Putin from the truth, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"I think it's the wrong thing to do, it won't save President Putin from the truth," Wallace told journalists after a meeting in Copenhagen of defence ministers from Britain, Denmark and Sweden.

"I think is an outrageous step against our freedoms," Wallace said after Russia blocked several foreign news organisations' websites, including the BBC and Deutsche Welle, for spreading what it alleged was false information about its war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:29aRussia is dropping cluster bombs on Ukraine, NATO's Stoltenberg says
RE
08:29aUS Futures Lower as Ukraine Crisis Deepens
MT
08:22aUK's Sainsbury's stops selling products 100% sourced from Russia
RE
08:20aUK looking to target Russia's energy sector in new sanctions
RE
08:10aBBC ban in Russia 'won't save Putin from truth' -UK's Wallace
RE
08:07aHermes Closes Moscow Stores
DJ
07:42aRussian energy still reaching UK ports, shipping data shows
RE
07:42aBlackRock Supports Trading Halt of Its Russia-Tied ETF on U.S. Exchange
DJ
07:40aEU facing shortfall in sunflower oil due to Ukraine war -producers
RE
07:39aUS Equities Set for Downbeat Session as Ukraine Conflict, Jobs Data Eyed; Asia, Europe ..
MT
More news
