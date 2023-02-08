Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:21:27 2023-02-08 am EST
71.6320 RUB   -0.66%
06:17aUK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals
RE
06:12aSanctions on Russia Unlikely to be Withdrawn or Tightened Even if Russian Crude Exports Remain Robust, Commerzbank Says
MT
06:11aBaltic security risk rising, Estonian intelligence service says
RE
Summary 
Summary

Baltic security risk rising, Estonian intelligence service says

02/08/2023 | 06:11am EST
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Estonia's intelligence service said on Wednesday it believed Russia still has the strength to exert "credible military pressure" on the Baltic region and that the security risk in the region has risen for the medium and long term.

"A military attack against Estonia is unlikely in 2023 because Russia's military capabilities are engaged in Ukraine," the Estonian service said in its annual report.

"However, in the mid-to-long term, Russia's belligerence and foreign policy ambitions have significantly increased the security risks for Estonia," it added.

NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all sharply boosted defence spending in response to Russia's 2014 capture of Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine last year.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, editing by Terje Solsvik and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
