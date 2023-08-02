By Kosaku Narioka

Thailand's central bank raised its policy rate as it continued its efforts to tame inflation.

The Bank of Thailand said Wednesday that its policy committee voted unanimously to increase its one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%, effective immediately.

All seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had projected the central bank would raise its policy rate by a quarter percentage point.

The Bank of Thailand said a higher policy rate would help preserve the policy space in light of the highly uncertain outlook and that monetary policy should foster macro-financial stability by preempting the buildup of financial imbalances that could arise in a low-for-long interest rate environment.

The central bank said headline inflation should rebound in the second half of this year after the effects of temporary factors dissipate.

The bank also said inflation is expected to stabilize within the target range and that upside risks--stemming from higher food prices and cost pass-through on the back of economic expansion--still warrant monitoring.

Thailand's inflation has moderated in recent months. The consumer-price index in June rose 0.2% from a year earlier, following a 0.5% increase in May and a 2.7% gain in April, compared with the central bank's inflation target range of 1.0%-3.0%.

The Thai central bank began lifting its policy rate in August 2022 from a record low of 0.50%, in response to a surge in inflation caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the recovery from the pandemic.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-23 0349ET