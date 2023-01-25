Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:21:20 2023-01-25 am EST
68.6490 RUB   -1.15%
02:23aBank of Thailand Raises Policy Rate to Rein in Inflation
DJ
01:51aGazprom to ship 24.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
RE
12:22aIndia invites Pakistan's foreign minister for May meeting - media reports
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Thailand Raises Policy Rate to Rein in Inflation

01/25/2023 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka


Thailand's central bank on Wednesday raised its policy rate in a bid to tame inflation.

The Bank of Thailand said its policy committee voted unanimously to increase its one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.50%, effective immediately.

All seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected that the central bank would raise the policy rate by a quarter percentage point.

Thailand's consumer-price index in December rose 5.89% from a year earlier, well above the central bank's inflation target range of 1%-3%.

Although inflation was much higher than the central bank's target, it has moderated from a peak of 7.86% in August. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 3.23% in December.

As inflation eases, some economists have said they expect the policy rate to peak at 1.50% in this tightening cycle.

Central banks globally have been raising rates in recent months, following years of loose monetary policy, as they look to contain a surge in inflation driven by a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

In August, the Thai central bank raised its policy rate for the first time in nearly four years from a record-low 0.50%.

Thailand's third-quarter gross domestic product expanded 4.5% from a year earlier thanks to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and a recovery in tourism from international travelers.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 0223ET

All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:23aBank of Thailand Raises Policy Rate to Rein in Inflation
DJ
01:51aGazprom to ship 24.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
RE
12:22aIndia invites Pakistan's foreign minister for May meeting - media reports
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed; Focus -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed; Focus on Earnings
DJ
01/24Russia's Gazprom Establishes Gas Cooperation Program With Uzbekistan
MT
01/24U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
RE
01/24US Finds Some Chinese Companies Assisting Russia’s Ukraine Effort
MT
01/24Washington's possible tank deliveries to Ukraine a 'blatant provocation' - Russian amba..
RE
01/24U.S., Germany poised to send tanks to Ukraine, answering Kyiv's pleas
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish