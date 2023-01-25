Bank of Thailand Raises Policy Rate to Rein in Inflation

By Kosaku Narioka

Thailand's central bank on Wednesday raised its policy rate in a bid to tame inflation.

The Bank of Thailand said its policy committee voted unanimously to increase its one-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.50%, effective immediately.

All seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected that the central bank would raise the policy rate by a quarter percentage point.

Thailand's consumer-price index in December rose 5.89% from a year earlier, well above the central bank's inflation target range of 1%-3%.

Although inflation was much higher than the central bank's target, it has moderated from a peak of 7.86% in August. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 3.23% in December.

As inflation eases, some economists have said they expect the policy rate to peak at 1.50% in this tightening cycle.

Central banks globally have been raising rates in recent months, following years of loose monetary policy, as they look to contain a surge in inflation driven by a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

In August, the Thai central bank raised its policy rate for the first time in nearly four years from a record-low 0.50%.

Thailand's third-quarter gross domestic product expanded 4.5% from a year earlier thanks to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and a recovery in tourism from international travelers.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 0223ET