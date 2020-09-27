Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's capital called on
importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering
from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of
imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.
"Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the
coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks
contamination," the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a
statement issued to import companies.
The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas
pandemic situation and "proactively avoid importing cold chain
food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus" and make
alternative plans for imports.
It had also asked companies to improve their warning and
reporting mechanisms and tell authorities quickly if products
tested positive.
China had reported no local infections of the coronavirus
for more than a month but recently detected it on the packaging
of imported aquatic products in Jilin province and Qingdao city.
China this month suspended imports from seafood producers in
Brazil, Indonesia and Russia for a week or more.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh
Editing by Robert Birsel)