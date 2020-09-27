Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 11:56pm EDT

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's capital called on importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.

"Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks contamination," the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a statement issued to import companies.

The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas pandemic situation and "proactively avoid importing cold chain food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus" and make alternative plans for imports.

It had also asked companies to improve their warning and reporting mechanisms and tell authorities quickly if products tested positive.

China had reported no local infections of the coronavirus for more than a month but recently detected it on the packaging of imported aquatic products in Jilin province and Qingdao city.

China this month suspended imports from seafood producers in Brazil, Indonesia and Russia for a week or more. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh Editing by Robert Birsel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09/27Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus
RE
09/27Russia's Novak says global energy players should jointly tackle demand crisis
RE
09/26RUSSIA SEES OIL OUTPUT RISING AFTER : economy ministry
RE
09/25China suspends seafood imports from two Russian vessels for a month
RE
09/25GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/25Stocks rally to end bitter week; dollar up the most since April
RE
09/25Wheat Falls on Lower Black Sea Prices
DJ
09/25Interview-Hungary's Orban rejects criticism over rule of law, says he is a "f..
RE
09/25Consumer lender Home Credit posts 619 million euro first-half loss, says busi..
RE
09/25Putin says Russia and U.S. should agree not to meddle in each other's electio..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group